Prime Video Orders ‘Every Year After’ From Carley Fortune, ‘Saint X’ EP Leila Gerstein

Prime Video has ordered “Every Year After,” a TV series adaptation of Carley Fortune’s New York Times bestselling novel “Every Summer After.” The series is described as a “fun, sweeping, romantic story” that asks the question: what if your first love actually was your soulmate?

Leila Gerstein, who created “Hart of Dixie” and “Saint X” and won an Emmy and Golden Globe for her work on “The Handmaid’s Tale,” serves as showrunner, while Fortune is attached to executive produce.

“We are thrilled to bring the beautifully crafted story, ‘Every Summer After,’ to our global Prime Video customers as ‘Every Year After,’” Amazon MGM Studios television head Vernon Sanders said in a statement. “Carley Fortune’s wildly successful book is the perfect blend of heartfelt nostalgia and poignant romance. With Leila Gerstein’s vision the audience will go through an exploration of this remarkable narrative in a way that captures its essence and emotional depth.”

“‘Every Summer After’ holds a very special place in my heart and in the hearts of readers all over the world who deeply connect with Sam and Percy’s love story,” Fortune added. “I’m excited to partner with Amazon to take their journey even further—beyond the pages of the book, onto the screen, and into the hearts of audiences across the globe.”

“Every Summer After” has sold over 1 million copies to date and was a New York Times bestseller for 14 weeks after gaining popularity through a grassroots movement on BookTok.

Fortune’s other bestelling novels include “This Summer Will Be Different” and “Meet Me at the Lake.” When combined, the three books have sold over 2 million copies to date.

Prior to becoming a novelist, Fortune was an award-winning journalist who worked as an editor at Canada’s The Globe and Mail, Chatelaine, Toronto Life and Refinery29 Canada.

Gerstein is repped by WME, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment, and Yorn Levine. Fortune is repped Root Literary, WME, and Lichter Grossman Nichols Feldman Rogal Shikora & Clark