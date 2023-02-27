David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux to Perform ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Song at the Oscars

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” will be everywhere at the Oscars, including on stage for a live performance. The Academy announced that David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux will perform “This Is a Life,” the Oscar-nominated song from the film, at the awards ceremony on March 12. Nominated for Best Original Song, “This Is a Life” was written by Byrne, Ryan Lott and Mitski, with lyrics by Byrne and Lott.

An Oscar winner himself (for composing the score for 1987’s “The Last Emperor,” with Ryuichi Sakamoto and Song Su), Byrne is best known for his work as the lead singer and guitarist of the pioneering post-punk band The Talking Heads.

Son Lux (Jess Nijjer)

Lott is the founder and frontman of the experimental music trio Son Lux, whose other two members are Ian Chang and Rafiq Bhatia. They received a Best Original Score nomination for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Hsu is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” has a background in experimental theater and will be seen in the upcoming film “The Fall Guy” as well as Rain Johnson’s acclaimed new series for Peacock, “Poker Face,” and Disney+’s “American Born Chinese,” where she will reunite with her “Everything Everywhere” costar Michelle Yeoh.

Stephanie Hsu (Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap)

The Academy previously announced that Rihanna will perform her Original Song nominee “Lift Me Up,” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Diane Warren and Sofia Carson will also be there to give a live rendition of the Warren-penned nominated song, “Applause,” from “Tell It Like a Woman.”

The Academy has not announced whether all the Best Original Song nominees will perform during the telecast, but a person with knowledge of the plans recently told TheWrap that it was likely all the songs would be performed on the show. The producers will be announcing more performers in the weeks ahead.

The 95th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and will be broadcast on ABC.