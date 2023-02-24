Joining a newly pregnant and post-Super Bowl halftime star Rihanna at the Oscar telecast will be actress and singer Sofia Carson, performing nominee Diane Warren’s song “Applause” from the film “Tell it Like a Woman,” starring Jennifer Hudson and Marcia Gay Harden. The duo have previously performed the tune together at the TheWrap’s 2022 Power Women Summit, and will again take the stage at the Dolby Theatre to share their Best Original Song nominee.

The song marks Warren’s 14th competitive nomination for songwriting at the Oscars, an industry award that remained elusive to her until last year when she received an Honorary Award for her considerable contributions to the motion picture industry. She is best known for penning classic songs such as “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing” from the film “Armageddon,” “How Do I Live” from “Con Air,” and “Because You Loved Me” from “Up Close & Personal,” all songs that were pop-chart blockbusters as well as Academy Award nominees.

Carson is best known for her work in Disney’s “Descendants” films as well as the hugely popular Netflix drama “Purple Hearts.” This marks her first performance at the Oscars to date, and she can soon be seen in the Netflix thriller “Carry-On.”

The 95th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 12 at 8 a.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.