Rihanna Shines Brighter Than Ever at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna shone bright like a diamond during her Super Bowl LVII half-time show, performing a slew of her greatest hits without any special guests or pyrotechnics.

The pop star was clad in a monochromatic red jumpsuit with matching latex molded breastplate.

She opened the show on a levitating platform centerfield with “Bitch Better Have My Money,” with the expletives bleeped out (this is national TV after all).

The other tracks included:

“Where Have You Been”

“Only Girl”

“We Found Love”

“Rude Boy”

“Work”

“Wild Thoughts”

“Pour It Up”

“All of the Lights” (solo)

“Umbrella”

“Diamonds”

While she was surrounded by a slew of uniformly costumed dancers — whose pelvis-thrusting and booty-dropping moves she mimicked — her performance was a largely uncomplicated, no-fuss affair.

It was Rihanna at her purest: sultry, dynamic and passionate.

Her white-clad dancers, who resembled a certain balloon, and the levitating platforms invited comparison to the recent spate of mysterious UFOs, as well as video games like Super Mario.

But the biggest takeaway from her performance was whether or not the Grammy winner, who gave birth to baby #1 in May 2022, was pregnant again. The speculation was so feverish that the word “pregnant” was trending on Twitter.

And the image of crying Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni was christened as the new go-to meme for Rihanna fans overwhelmed at her mere appearance.

Me the minute Rihanna showed up on my screen #Rhianna #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/G5cBHPq1jU — victoria smith (@torismith714) February 13, 2023

me watching the halftime show trying to see if Rhianna is actually pregnant or not ????!!!!! pic.twitter.com/qdfD04lBA0 — megan (@meganthemenace_) February 13, 2023

Respect to Rhianna for performing in a Super Smash Bros stage pic.twitter.com/oXrHsFue0t — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) February 13, 2023

#Rihanna killing it at #SuperBowlLVII with a set of bangers and staging that boasted everything from Return of the Jedi to dancers decked out in Uniqlo’s Oompa Loompa TV Room chic and 80s video game Wacky Waiters. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/pX12OFLa7o — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) February 13, 2023

Glad they found a use for all those white UFO/balloons we’ve shooting down. Uniforms for Rihanna’s backup dancers! #RihannaSuperBowl #SuperBowlLVII pic.twitter.com/uMoTsJLbwz — Wade Tibbo (@WadeTibbo) February 13, 2023