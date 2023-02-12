Ben Affleck surprises customers as he poses as a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru worker in a Super Bowl commercial.

“Welcome to Dunkin’,” exclaims Affleck in the commercial, which begins with a wide shot of a Dunkin’ location in Medford, Massachusetts. In addition to Affleck starring in the ad, he also directed it. The ad premiered Sunday during Super Bowl LVII.

Suited and booted in a Dunkin’ uniform, the actor proceeds to read off the restaurant’s specials for the day as he serves customers.

“Medium or large coffee, get a donut for an incremental dollar. How can it be this inexpensive and good?” Affleck continues as patrons pick up their food at his drive-thru window. Their faces glimmer and others pull their phones out to get a selfie with the Oscar-winning actor.

Another surprise comes, but it’s not for the customers. One of Affleck’s last customers is his singer-actor wife, Jennifer Lopez.

“What are you doing here?” Lopez questions. “Is this what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?”

“I gotta go guys,” Affleck tells his Dunkin’ crew.

“Grab me a glazed!” requests Lopez before the ad ends. Watch it below:

they say go big or go home so Ben went big and came home to Massachusetts pic.twitter.com/PctBV6McLR — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) February 12, 2023

The pairing is a perfect match, as Massachusetts is both Affleck and Dunkin’ Donuts’ home state (and Affleck has made no secret about his proclivity for Dunkin’ in copious interviews in the past). The food chain was founded in Quincy, Massachusetts in 1950.

The commercial was produced by The Reserve Label, and Ryan Slavin and Jay Pollak served as Ari Weiner. Bronwen Lonsdale of Anomaly was also an executive producer for the ad.