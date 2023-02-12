Super Bowl LVII Highlights: Eagles Coach in Tears, ‘CODA’ Star Troy Kotsur Signs the National Anthem

There was a whole going on at Super Bowl LVII besides just football. Here are some of the emotional high points of the non-game moments.
The Crowd Cheers Damar Hamlin
We love to see it: Nearly six weeks after his scary mid-game collapse, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin hit the field along with the first responders and medics who saved his life. The entire stadium erupted in cheers to see him looking so happy and healthy.
"CODA" Oscar winner Troy Kotsur Signs the National Anthem
Deaf actor Troy Kotsur, who won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in 2021's Best Picture winner "CODA," signed the national anthem as country singer Chris Stapleton performed the song live. Kotsur is set to star in and executive produce a Disney+ series inspired by the California School for the Deaf Riverside football team’s undefeated 2021 season.
Philadelphia Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Tears Up During National Anthem
Sirianni got choked up as Chris Stapleton sang the anthem ahead of the kickoff. He's been dreaming about this moment since he saw Whitney Houston's iconic rendition at the Super Bowl in 1991. Former linebacker Emmanuel Acho tweeted, "[This] got me man… If you don’t feel this you don’t have a pulse!"
Sheryl Lee Ralph Delivers Moving Version of "Lift Every Voice and Sing"
The Emmy-winning "Abbott Elementary" star tweeted ahead of the game about how much singing this meant to her: "It is no coincidence that I will be singing the Black National Anthem, Lift Every Voice and Sing at the Super Bowl on the same date it was first publicly performed 123 years ago (February 12, 1900). Happy Black History Month."
Donna Kelce Roots for Both Teams and Both Sons
What's a mom to do when her sons are playing against each other in the Super Bowl? Hope they both win, of course, and wear team swag that's split straight down the middle. Center Jason is playing for the Eagles while Travis is a tight end for the Chiefs.