Jimmy Fallon joked that Bernie Sanders is going to be even more “miserable” than he was at the last presidential inauguration once he sees that billionaire tech CEOs Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos will all be in attendance in support of President-elect Donald Trump on Monday.

“That’s right, the three richest men in the world all in one place. Man, if you thought Bernie Sanders looked miserable at the last inauguration … ‘The 1%!’” Fallon jokes, imitating Sanders’ accent and mannerisms during his opening monologue for “The Tonight Show” Tuesday. Production also showed the viral image of Sanders all bundled up during Biden’s inauguration in 2021.

Watch Fallon’s monologue below:

Per NBC, Musk (X, Tesla), Zuckerberg (Meta) and Bezo (Amazon) will all be seated to watch Trump step into his role as the 47th President of the United States on Jan. 20. Musk, who will lead Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E.) with Vivek Ramaswamy, donated more than a quarter of a billion dollars to 2024 Trump’s presidential campaign. Zuckerberg donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund and Bezos’ Amazon kicked in $1 million to the fund, as well.

While their combined net worth is $855 billion, Fallon joked that the three might struggle with deciding how they’ll get to the incoming president’s D.C. event.

“Right now they’re all like, ‘Should we drive separately or carpool in one peanut-shaped spaceship? Separately?’”

President-elect Trump’s inauguration ceremony is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.