Jimmy Fallon Coins Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s Couple Name

Everyone step aside, Jimmy Fallon has figured it out. The NBC late night host debuted the couple name for Donald Trump and Elon Musk: Elonald.

The joke came as part of one of Fallon’s often used he-said, she-said bits where he imagines silly fake conversations between notable people. At the top of his opening monologue, Fallon noted that Jeff Bezos had a “pretty successful” meeting with President-elect Trump and turned it over to Bezos and Trump to see how it went.

“I enjoyed discussing the future of Amazon with the President-elect,” the fake Amazon CEO started.

“I’m eager to help Amazon grow into an even greater company,” Trump responded. That’s when Elon Musk piped up, taking on the role of Trump’s jealous boyfriend.

“Sooo … was this like a casual thing?” Musk asked. “I just think it’s weird you didn’t tell me about it.”

“I look forward to meeting with Trump again soon,” Bezos said. That’s when the “Tonight Show” dropped its gem.

“Whoa, Jeff! Haha! You know Trump already has a billionaire, right? I mean, we’re a pretty public item! #Elonald,” Musk said.

Fake Bezos then assured Musk that he and Trump are just friends, causing fake Musk to say, “Hands off my zaddy!”

That wasn’t the only joke Fallon made about Bezos’ meeting. Before the exchange even started, the NBC host noted the billionaire went to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. “Unfortunately right after Bezos was dropped off someone stole him from the front porch,” Fallon said. Watch the full opening monologue above.