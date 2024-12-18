Jimmy Fallon Mocks Trump’s Visits With Meta, Apple, Google and Amazon: ‘The Clues Were There All Along’

Jimmy Fallon took aim at President-elect Donald Trump’s recent meetings with tech bigwigs.

“Trump’s been very busy. By tomorrow he’ll have met with executives from Meta, Apple, Google and Amazon,” Fallon said on Tuesday night. “When Nicolas Cage saw that he was like, ‘Meta, Apple, Google and Amazon — the clues were there all along!’”

To emphasize his joke, “The Tonight Show” highlighted the first letters of each company to spell MAGA. Fallon then continued his Cage impression, channeling his “National Treasure” role.

One of those companies that Trump visited was Netflix. The Republican politician met with the streamer’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos on Tuesday. “Things got off to a rough start when Trump bit his arm to see if it was cake,” Fallon joked.

So far, Trump has met with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, Tesla and X’s Elon Musk and Apple CEO Tim Cook as well as Sarandos. Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to meet with Trump on Thursday, and Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos will be meeting with Trump on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Zuckerberg’s Meta donated $1 million to Trump’s second inaugural fund. Previously, Meta did not donate to President Biden’s inauguration or Trump’s first inauguration in 2017.

Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK, also met with Musk and Trump at the President-elect’s Mar-a-Lago mansion. This meeting came as rumors have circulated that Musk may donate money to Reform UK potentially through the U.K. branch of X. The United Kingdom political leader confirmed he and Musk “did talk about money” during the meeting.