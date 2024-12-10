Trump’s $200 Cologne Is Worth It – if You Want to Smell Like a Big Mac, Fallon Jokes | Video

President-elect Donald Trump launched a new business venture on Sunday: a line of $200 fragrances for men and women called Fight, Fight, Fight that marks just his latest branding effort to capitalize off of his successful presidential campaign and name recognition. (Previous efforts include watches, sneakers, Bibles and digital trading cards.)

Unfortunately for Trump, late night hosts like Jimmy Fallon are positing that the cologne and perfume probably don’t smell that great — especially if they’re meant to be worn by the president-elect himself.

“Over the weekend, President-elect Trump released a line of $200 perfumes and colognes,” Fallon said on Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show” on NBC. “It’s perfect if you want to smell like a Big Mac that’s been sitting in a tanning bed and then thrown into the back of a Cybertruck.”

The host then put on his best Trump impression, mispronouncing cologne as co-log-na, the way one might sound out the word “bologna.” He even buttoned the impression with a shoutout to Oscar Meyer.

“Trump co-log-na — my co-log-na has a first name, it’s T-R-U-M-P,” Fallon-as-Trump quipped. Watch the monologue, below:

On Sunday, Trump posted to his Truth Social social media account that he called the fragrance line Fight, Fight, Fight “because they represent us WINNING. Great Christmas gifts for the family.”

The advertorial meme posted along with a link to the website centered an image of Trump and Dr. Jill Biden with a caption that read: “A fragrance your enemies can’t resist.”

“Celebrate the spirit of victory!” the fragrance website reads.

Elsewhere in his Monday night monologue, Fallon dug into Trump’s Sunday interview on “Meet the Press” that saw him saying he wants to end birthright citizenship, pardon the Jan. 6 rioters and put Liz Cheney in jail.

“Welp, some people’s New Year’s resolutions are a little darker than others,” Fallon joked.