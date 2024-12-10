UnitedHealthcare Shooting Suspect’s Capture Draws Boos From ‘Daily Show’ Audience

For once, the most surprising part of “The Daily Show” didn’t come from Jon Stewart. Instead, it came from the studio audience of the Comedy Central show.

Most of Stewart’s opening monologue revolved around the fall of President Bashar al-Assad in Syria, a major turning point in the country’s civil war. “Eleven days? How did they manage to end a decade-long civil war and defeat the entire Syrian military in just 11 days?” Stewart wondered. He then asked his cameraperson to zoom in on a photo of Syrian rebels celebrating their victory. Photoshopped in the background was the UnitedHealthcare shooter.

“Are you f–king kidding me? No! There’s no way!” Stewart joked. “Is that where he rode that Citi Bike?”

The late night host went on to say that “obviously” the shooter wasn’t in Syria because they caught the main suspect in the shooting at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Penn. The news was met by multiple boos from the “Daily Show” audience.

“Look, I’m sorry guys,” Stewart said.

“Apparently, a bystander at the McDonald’s ratted him out. Normally, I would say that snitches get stitches but obviously without pre-approval,” Stewart continues his voice trailing off.

On Monday, police arrested 26-year-old Luigi Mangione connected to the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. A 262-word handwritten manifesto was found on his person, which involves Mangione taking responsibility for the murder. It also states that American life expectancy has not grown while UnitedHealthcare’s market capitalization has, according to the New York Times. Mangione has been charged in Manhattan with murder as well as three gun charges and forgery.

That wasn’t the only joke Stewart made about the shooter on Monday night. While discussing the leader of Syria’s rebel offensive, Stewart noted that Abu Mohammad al-Jolani still has a $10 million bounty on his head in the United States. This is largely due to his former connection to Al Qaeda and the fact his group is still considered to be a terrorist organization.

“Hope he never ends up in a McDonalds in Altoona,” Stewart said. Watch the full monologue above.