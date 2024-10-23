‘Family Guy’ Sets Holiday Special at Hulu

“Family Guy” has set a new holiday special at Hulu, which is set to premiere on Nov. 25.

“Gift of a White Guy,” which stars Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis and Arif Zahir, will follow Peter Griffin as he sets out to recover his wife Lois’ Christmas brooch after gifting it away in a White Elephant exchange. Meanwhile, Stewie changes his attitude upon learning he’s on Santa’s “Naughty List.”

The new episode marks the series’ second special after the Halloween-themed “Peter, Peter Pumpkin Cheater” premiered exclusively on Hulu on Oct.14.

The adult animated comedy, which is created and executive produced by MacFarlane, celebrated its 25th anniversary earlier this year. The series, which is currently in Season 23, first made its debut in 1999 and was briefly canceled by Fox in 2002. However, it would later be revived in 2005 after generating strong DVD sales and having a successful run on Adult Swim.

By 2009, “Family Guy” earned a Primetime Emmy award nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series — the first for an animated series since “The Flintstones” in 1961. It also won Emmys in 2010 for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation for “Road to the Multiverse” and 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 for Outstanding Character Voice Over Performance by MacFarlane and Borstein.

MacFarlane previously told TheWrap that the show still has a sizeable audience and that there’s “no indication” it will end anytime soon.

In addition to MacFarlane, showrunners Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin serve as executive producers, as well as Steve Callaghan, Tom Devanney, Danny Smith, Kara Vallow, Mark Hentemann, Patrick Meighan and Alex Carter.