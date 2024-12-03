‘Family Guy’ to Return to Adult Swim in 2025

Woah, woah, woah, woah, woah, woah, woah… “Family Guy” is set to return to Adult Swim next year.

After Seth MacFarlane’s beloved adult animated series was taken off the network’s roster in 2021 as its library moved to Disney-owned FX and FXX, the Griffins will soon return to Cartoon Network’s late night lineup, where reruns had been airing since 2003.

Adult Swim will air library episodes of “Family Guy” back-to-back every weekday from 10:00 – 11:30 p.m. ET/PT beginning in 2025. To welcome back the series to the network, Adult Swim will also host a three-day marathon beginning Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, when episodes will air nonstop from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. ET/PT.

“Adult Swim is a huge part of ‘Family Guy’s’ early history, and we’re excited for the series to return to our lineup in 2025,” Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen said in a Tuesday statement. “Having ‘Family Guy’ back on our air is a great complement to the amazing slate of animated originals we also have planned for next year.”

Adult Swim began airing reruns of “Family Guy” back in 2003, four years after the adult animated series first premiered in 1999 on Fox. After “Family Guy” was canceled twice — once after its second season before being renewed and nixed again after its third season — the success of Adult Swim’s reruns prompted Fox to reverse its decision once again. Since its fourth season, “Family Guy” has aired every year, and has been renewed for a 23rd installment.

It was only in 2021 that “Family Guy” stopped airing on Adult Swim, when FXX secured the rights to the show’s catalog. It appears the series will continue airing on FX and FXX in addition to Adult Swim, especially after Paramount struck a licensing deal with Disney to air “Family Guy” on Comedy Central earlier this year.

Hulu remains the sole streaming home for “Family Guy,” and consistently ranks on Nielsen’s Top 10 most-watched streaming series, most recently bringing in 906 million viewing minutes on Hulu as the No. 5 most-streamed series during the week of Oct. 28.