Gaming Increasingly Seen as Form of Personal Expression, Fandom Study Finds

60% of gamers claim self-expression via gameplay is more important than ever

fortnite
Epic Games

According to Fandom’s 4th Annual Inside Gaming report, video games are “increasingly seen as a form of personal expression, exploring one’s identity and providing empowerment and confidence in one’s real life.”

Around 60% of gamers claim that self-expression via gameplay is more important to them that ever before. Creative and world-building focused games like “Minecraft,” “Roblox,” and “Fortnite” lead the charge in helping to tick those boxes.

“From character customization to cosplay and content creation, video games have empowered gamers to explore, express and enhance their identity – nearly two thirds of gamers claim it’s easier to be themselves with a controller in their hands,” said Stephanie Fried, CMO of Fandom. “With the growing significance of gaming as a means for self-expression and personal evolution, it’s crucial for brands to connect to these motivators to help players bring their gaming personas to life in the real world.”

Other findings include the fact that 46% of gamers’ top reason for playing is not stress relief but rather “creation, imagination, and self-expression” – which is an increase of 10% from last year. Another 32% also cited wanting their in-game appearance to more accurately mirror their real physical appearance. 64% believed gaming to be a vital safe space for many.

To gather the data for the Inside Gaming report, Fandom surveyed 5,000 entertainment and video game fans globally.

Read Next
Star Wars Beats Marvel as Top Franchise, Fandom Study Finds

The Inside Gaming report isn’t the only study Fandom has released with interesting results. Back in September 2023 they showed finding from their Franchise Factor Score study that found Star Wars beat out Marvel as the top franchise in the world.

Star Wars and Marvel ranked one and two but other notable placements included One Piece at three, Harry Potter at five, and “The Last of Us” at eighth.

“Franchises made up 95% of the top blockbusters and games in 2023, yet there has been no single unified view on what’s capturing fan attention and why,” said Fandom CEO Perkins Miller. “The Franchise Factor framework gives creators, producers and marketers actionable insights and tools to strengthen their franchises in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

bob iger
Read Next
Bob Iger Plans to Leverage Epic Games Deal to Build Disney Universe That Lives 'Side by Side to Fortnite'

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he spent three years as a web editor for Variety and another five at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage. He’s also been seen in IGN, Fandom and more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.