FanDuel TV’s Michelle Beadle Says N-Word While Speaking About the Denver Nuggets | Video

“Run It Back Show” host Michelle Beadle is in hot water after using the n-word while speaking about the Denver Nuggets. In a video shared on social media, Beadle said, “Michael Porter, Jr., recently said, aw, I don’t like this, the N–gats” before she more clearly said, “the Nuggets” as FanDuel TV co-hosts Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons reacted.

“Don’t try to get me on that,” Beadle continued before she asked, “Lou, are you buying that this is the last dance for the Denver Nuggets?” as Williams and Parsons continued to laugh.

Sports reporter Michelle Beadle accidentally used the N-word while talking about the Nuggets 😭 pic.twitter.com/McptuQHp9z — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 9, 2024

“I’m buying, I’m buying, Beadle, you’re going to be in trouble today,” Williams said. “That’s not fair!” Beadle exclaimed. “It’s not even a thing. It’s not even a word.”

Williams then attempted to stick to the topic at hand and said he does believe the story about the Nuggets. “All good things come to an end,” he said, before Beadle answered, “I don’t like hearing it, though.”

“We didn’t like hearing —” Parsons began in reference to Beadle’s slur. “Shut up!” she yelled before all three hosts began to laugh.

Beadle later posted an explanation to her Instagram Story. “The moment you say ‘Nuggets’ incorrectly on television and your entire career flashes… while your cohorts die,” she wrote. “Broadcasting students: slow down. And enunciate.”

Beadle is a longtime reporter who got her start with the San Antonio Spurs before she moved to Fox Sports Net to host “Big Game Hunters.” She joined ESPN in 2009 as a co-host of “SportsNation” before moving on to “Winners Bracket.” Beadle also took a position at NBC Sports Network during the 2012 London Olympics but returned to “SportsNation” in 2014.