In the past six years, there has been increasing female representation behind the camera in the TV industry. The number of new series with a majority female behind-the-camera (BTC) representation in 2023 was 48% higher than in 2017. During this same period, as more content was being made with a majority-female BTC representation, audience demand for these shows also grew.

The share of demand for newly released shows with a female-majority talent behind the camera more than doubled, from 8% to 17%. Among these productions the demand has outpaced the supply, suggesting each new series, on average, is of higher quality and capturing a high share of audience attention.