Who Needs Critics When You Have Influencers?

On Thursday, Aug. 8, Disney held a special screening of “Alien: Romulus” in Irvine, California at a 4DX theater, where the seats rumble and squirt water at guests. While press from around the world had gathered in nearby Anaheim for D23, the huge, official all-Disney fan convention, only social media influencers were invited to this screening, which had been outfitted to get the most visceral response out of its audience. Disney was looking for oomph. Go-Pro cameras were attached to the backs of theater chairs to capture reactions. At one point a guy wandered into the screening. He complained of chest pains; moments later a rubber alien popped out of his chest.