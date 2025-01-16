Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Stevie Nicks and More Set for FireAid Benefit Concert for LA

Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Stevie Nicks and more A-list musical acts are scheduled to hit the stage at the FireAid benefit concert on Jan. 30.

Raising money for wildfire recovery efforts as Los Angeles continues to burn, the concert will take place at both the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Also on the setlist to headline are Eilish’s collaborator and brother Finneas, Dave Matthews and John Mayer, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lil Baby, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stephen Stills and Tate McRae.

More participating talent is expected to be announced in the coming days.

Select AMC Theatres, Apple Music and the Apple TV App, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix, Paramount+, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps and YouTube are all on board to broadcast the one-night-only event.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 12 p.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

Partnering with FireAid as sponsors for the Thursday night outing are American Express, Intuit, and UBS. The concert is produced by Shelli, Irving, and the Azoff family, in conjunction with Live Nation and AEG Presents.

Those interested in donating or learning more about the FireAid benefit concert are encouraged to visit FireAidLA.org.

According to the official release for the event, contributions made to FireAid will be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation, for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters. All proceeds from the FireAid benefit concert will go directly to the event’s designated beneficiaries.

The Los Angeles Clippers are covering the costs of mounting the FireAid concert, according to the release.

As of Thursday, over 25,000 acres have burned across the Pacific Palisades, Malibu and Altadena, with estimated costs of damage to the city reaching as high as $250 billion.