Historic FireAid Concert Unites Streamers for the First Time, Bypassing Linear TV

The benefit concert, featuring performances from 27 artists, marks the first time a live event has been simulcast on all the leading streaming services

Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder and Billie Eilish are set to perform at the FireAid Benefit Concert (Christopher Smith/TheWrap)
Over 25 streaming partners will simulcast a mammoth five-and-a-half-hour FireAid benefit concert on Thursday to fundraise for Los Angeles wildfire relief, featuring music industry standouts like Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga. It’s a stark departure from the days when the major television networks served as the showcase for such fundraising events, a shift that reflects the dominance of digital distribution platforms in reaching a mass audience. 

“Music is closer to streaming than broadcast television,” Irving Azoff, the organizer of the FireAid concert, told TheWrap, noting that it was a pretty simple decision: he could never get a five-hour block of prime time on network TV like he could on streaming services.

