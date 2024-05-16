‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ Set for December 2025 Release

2025 is set to be a big year for Universal and Blumhouse’s partnership, as “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2” is one of five films from the horror studio that got added or moved on Universal’s slate for next year.

“Five Night’s at Freddy’s 2” will be released on December 5, 2025, filling in a post-Thanksgiving release slot that is usually a slow period for the box office.

But after the recent success of Toho’s “Godzilla Minus One” and AMC/Variance’s “Beyonce: Renaissance” in that early December slot, combined with the $291.4 million box office haul that the first “Freddy’s” earned despite a day-and-date Peacock streaming release, theaters should expect a big post-Thanksgiving bump in 2025 from the Gen Z-heavy fans of Scott Cawthon’s hit video game series.

Other films dated for 2025 from Blumhouse include “The Woman in the Yard” starring Danielle Deadwyler and directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, set for release on March 28. “Drop,” from “Happy Death Day” director Christopher Landon and producer Michael Bay, will be released April 11.

Universal also moved 2025 sequels to two recent Blumhouse hits, “M3GAN” and “The Black Phone.” “M3GAN 2.0” is being moved from May 16 to June 27, while “The Black Phone 2” is moving from that June slot to a Halloween season release on October 17.