Flood Watch Begins in Los Angeles Wildfire Areas as Forecasters Boost Projections for Rain

A flash-flood watch went into effect at 10 a.m. Sunday that includes fire-scarred areas of Souther California, with forecasters boosting their predictions for rainfall that carry the risk of significant flash flooding.

The sl0w-moving storm was expected to drop over an inch of rain over vulnerable most areas between now and Monday afternoon, an increase over earlier predictions as the storm picked up moisture over the Pacific. The mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties could see up to 3 inches of rain, with 1/2 inch to an inch possible elsewhere.

The storm was expected to crawl across the area through Monday, when the flood watch was scheduled to lift at 4 p.m.

The National Weather service said flooding was not the most likely outcome, with a 10% to 20% chance of debris flows that could broaden the devastation from two weeks of wildfires that were still not fully contained as of Sunday. But they cautioned residents in those areas to prepare for the worst.

More to come …