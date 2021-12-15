Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie has died in a plane crash at age 38.

The producer, whose real name is Jose Angel Hernandez, gained fame by producing a number of hit songs and working with artists like Bad Bunny and Ozuna.

Additionally, he produced hits for artists in Latin America and America via his own record label and management company.

His death was confirmed via a list of victims that the company that owned the private plane released on social media.

The plane, a Gulfstream IV was headed for Orlando, Florida, from La Isabela International Airport in the Dominican Republic. After encountering problems, it crashed near Las Américas International Airport nearby. Photos of the wreckage were quickly shared on social media and wound up in accompanying news reports.

Hernandez’s son Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia and his son, Jayden Hernandez were among the victims, which also included several Americas, and the flight crew.

Hernandez produced “Te Boté” for Bad Bunny, which topped the Hot Latin Songs chart for 14 weeks in 2018, and produced Nio García‘s “AM” and his own song “Travesuras” charted as well.