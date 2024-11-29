Focus Features Acquires Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Hot Spot’ From Director Agnieszka Smoczyńska

Focus Features has acquired sci-fi thriller “Hot Spot” from director Agnieszka Smoczyńska for distribution in all territories aside from Poland, Greece, and France.

“I’m honored to work with Focus Features. Their remarkable achievements in film are matched only by their unwavering respect and support for directors,” Smoczyńska said in a statement to media. “With ‘Hot Spot,’ my goal is to create an immersive cinematic experience that captures the essence of today’s world, where advanced technology feels like magic, and love is intricately tied to fear.”

“Hot Spot” is the second English-language to come from Smoczyńska, and it extends her relationship with Focus Features after their collaboration on “Silent Twins.”

The film wrapped up production in Greece on Nov. 22. Its script is an original work from Smoczyńska’s previous creative partner Robert Bolesto. So far, the cast includes Andrzej Konopka, BAFTA nominee Noomi Rapace and Reika Kirishima.

Per the official description, “Hot Spot” is “set in a near future society ruled by sentient A.I., a private eye investigates a murder case only to discover a rebel group capable of undermining the digital overlord.”

“Agnieszka is a singular visionary whose work – be it about vampire mermaids, silent twins or a tech-ruled society – is both visually astounding and thematically prophetic, and we can’t wait to share her latest with the world,” President of Production and Acquisitions at Focus Features, Kiska Higgs, said of Smoczyńska.

“Hot Spot” is produced by Klaudia Śmieja-Rostworowska, Smoczyńska’s longtime producing partner, and Bogna Szewczyk-Skupień on behalf of Polish production company Madants. Co-producers include “Hot Spot” Neda Film’s Amanda Livanou, Film i Väst’s Kristina Börjeson, Zentropa’s Lizette Jonjic, Beata Ryczkowska and Filip Bałdyga for Canal+ Polska, and Adam Gudell from Moderator Inwestycje. Gregory Jankilevitsch, Marcin Czernik, Christos V. Konstantakopulos serve as executive producers. Focus Features’ Michelle Momplaisir is overseeing the project for the studio.



