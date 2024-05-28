The globalization of content consumption is well known. We have seen this particularly in the US where the share of audience demand for non-English content has ballooned over the past several years. However, in the first quarter of this year, there has been a reversal of these long-term trends.

In Q1 2024 the share of audience demand in the US for foreign language shows was 13.6%, which is smaller than the share of demand for non-English shows in the past two years. There has been a similar drop in demand for foreign language films as well. Has this long-term growth trend finally hit a ceiling?

If we dig into the data at a more granular level we can see that the U.S.