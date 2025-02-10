Fox Acquires Red Seat Ventures, Home to Megyn Kelly and Other Fox News Alumni

Fox Corp. on Monday acquired Red Seat Ventures, the digital media company behind the shows of several ex-Fox News personalities, including Megyn Kelly and Bill O’Reilly. Red Seat Ventures, which specializes in video podcasts, is also home to Tucker Carlson, who was notoriously jettisoned from Fox News two years ago despite his ratings dominance.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The company, founded in 2015 by brothers Chris and Kevin Balfe, will operate as a standalone entity under Fox’s Tubi Media Group. The Balfe brothers will continue to run Red Seat Ventures, and Tubi CEO Paul Cheesbrough will become the company’s chairman.

Beyond offering production and editorial support to several popular podcasts, Red Seat Ventures helps clients with ad sales, subscription services, and marketing, among other services; it also runs live events like CrimeCon, which in 2024 had a number of big media names at its Nashville convention, including Chris Hansen and Nancy Grace, who are both clients of the Manhattan-based company.

Red Seat Ventures, in Monday’s announcement of the deal, said its 17 shows drove 200 million monthly active views in November 2024. In October, leading up to the 2024 presidential election, TheWrap looked at how Kelly’s show was earning tens of millions of views on YouTube — including hitting 100 million views in September.

Kelly, after this story was published on Monday, said the headline was “misleading BS.”

“No one has acquired my show’s ‘home.’ The 3rd party firm that sells my ADS has been acquired. That’s all,” she posted on X. “The Megyn Kelly Show is NOT controlled or owned by anyone other than ME.”

CEO Chris Balfe, in a statement on Monday, said that by teaming up with Fox, “we will be able to build upon that investment and expand the services we provide to our creators, while continuing to maintain the independence and integrity of their brands, which is truly the best case scenario.”

Monday’s deal brings Carlson and Kelly back into Rupert Murdoch’s orbit, as well as Piers Morgan, a Red Seat Ventures client who just last month ditched Murdoch to take ownership of his thriving YouTube show.

Cheesbrough, in a statement on Monday, said he sees “tremendous opportunities” for Red Seat Ventures to jump into other genres beyond its strength in right-leaning political shows, including sports and entertainment.

“The creator economy is one of the fastest growing media categories worldwide by measure of reach and influence, and consumers are increasingly looking to get their information, insights and entertainment directly from the voices and brands they trust across these platforms,” he said.