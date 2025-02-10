Fox Corp Names John Nallen as President and COO

Fox Corporation named John Nallen as its president and Chief Operating Officer as part of a new long-term employment agreement that will run through June 2028.

“John has been instrumental in the continued evolution of Fox and a key partner to me for many years,” Fox Corporation Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer Lachlan Murdoch said in a Monday statement. “We greatly value his ongoing impact and his strategic vision and are pleased that he will continue to help guide the strong operating momentum and profitability of Fox as President and COO.”

Nallen is a member of the Office of the Chairman and previously served as Chief Operating Officer. The executive has a long history with Fox dating back to the 1990s and has weathered the corporation’s many transitions. He first joined the organization that would become Fox Corporation in 1995 after he left the Media and Entertainment branch of Arthur Andersen. He joined 21st Century Fox, which was then known at the time as News Corporation. Starting in 2001, Nallen served as the company’s Executive Vice President and Deputy Chief Financial Officer.

He remained with the company when News Corporation was spun off to become 21st Century Fox. Starting in 2013 — the same year as the corporate split — Nallen was named Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for 21st Century Fox. In that role, he led all financial aspects of 21st Century Fox, including capital market and merger and acquisition transactions.

Nallen remained with the company during its second major split in 2019, when Disney purchased the company’s entertainment assets while the corporation maintained control of its television network and broadcast stations under its new name, Fox Corporation.