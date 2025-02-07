A Touchdown for Tubi? Fox’s Super Bowl Simulcast Hopes to Score With Cord Nevers

In 2023, Tubi made its Super Bowl debut with a viral ad that had viewers questioning whether their feed went down in the middle of a face-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

“The goal on that night was just to make people aware of what Tubi was. We had very low awareness,” chief marketing officer Nicole Parlapiano told TheWrap. “I just wanted people to know our name, and I wanted to stand out.”

Two years later, the Chiefs and Eagles are facing off yet again — but Tubi is in a very different place, simulcasting the big game in 4K for the first time as part of a Fox Sports takeover on Feb.