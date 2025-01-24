The Super Bowl Is TV’s Biggest Event – but for Movie Ads, It’s Not the Only Game in Town

The Super Bowl is by far the biggest TV event of the year. But for movie studios eager to capitalize on the enormous power of the NFL as a marketing platform for upcoming blockbusters, it’s not the only game in town, and sports-related opportunities to impress hard-to-reach audiences don’t begin and end there.

Inevitably, there’s considerable focus on which movie ads drop during the Super Bowl, which takes place Feb. 9 this year and will be broadcast by Fox. That’s in part because of the lofty price tag associated with advertising during the game, with reports the network is commanding $7 million on average per 30-second spot.