‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

It’s finally time to head back to Middle-earth for Season 2 of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

The series continues the story of the Second Age and how the titular rings – including the One Ring – were forged and many of the great societies fell to chaos and ruin. The second season picks up with Sauron’s identity revealed and him having to resort to his manipulations to get his plans carried out.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch “The Rings of Power” Season 2.

When does “LOTR: The Rings of Power” Season 2 come out?

The second season of “Rings of Power” drops on Amazon’s Prime Video Thursday, Aug. 29.

Is “LOTR: The Rings of Power” streaming?

Yes, “The Rings of Power” is streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

Are the episodes released weekly or all at once?

The first three episodes of Season 2 drop together on Aug. 29 but will release one at a time after that until the season concludes in October. Here’s the full rundown for the series:

Episode 1 – Aug. 29

Episode 2 – Aug. 29

Episode 3 – Aug. 29

Episode 4 – Sept. 5

Episode 5 – Sept. 12

Episode 6 – Sept. 19

Episode 7 – Sept. 26

Episode 8 – Oct. 3

What is “The Rings of Power” about?

“The Rings of Power” takes place in the Second Age of Middle-earth and chronicles the creation of the titular Rings of Power and how Sauron came to create the One Ring. Here’s the logline for Season 2:

“In Season 2 of ‘The Rings of Power,’ Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season 1’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots … as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all … each other.”

Who’s in “The Rings of Power” cast?

Much of the cast from Season 1 returns for Season 2. They include Morfydd Clark, Charlie Vickers, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Daniel Weyman, Markella Kavenagh, Megan Richards, Lloyd Owens, Robert Aramayo, Maxim Baldry, Charles Edwards and Benjamin Walker.

Watch the trailer