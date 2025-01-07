Tubi Hits 97 Million Monthly Active Users

Tubi experienced strong momentum in 2024, with Fox Corporation’s free ad-supported streamer reaching 97 million monthly active users, with over 10 billion hours streamed during the calendar year.

“Tubi’s momentum is growing as audiences increasingly value a premium entertainment experience that is also 100% free, fun and reflective of culture,” Tubi CEO Anjali Sud said in a statement. “Our strategy is simple yet powerful: put viewers first by offering unique stories from unique storytellers, a vast selection of content to choose from and a delightful experience across devices. We let our viewers guide us and obsess over their engagement, and we are seeing the results.”

While Tubi has seen significant growth since being acquired by Fox Corporation for $440 million in 2020, the monthly active user metric is not universally agreed upon due to different platforms having different definitions for what constitutes an active user. A Tubi spokesperson did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment on how it calculates the MAU figure.

In addition to its user growth, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch told Wall Street during the company’s first quarter earnings call in November that Tubi is on track to cross the $1 billion revenue mark this fiscal year.

Tubi, which accounted for a 1.8% share of TV viewing in November according to Nielsen’s latest Gauge report, offers 275,000 movies and TV episodes and over 300 Tubi originals, which are viewed by nearly 1 in 4 viewers

Tubi’s chief content officer Adam Lewinson previously told TheWrap that about 63% of Tubi’s audience is made up of cord-cutters and cord-nevers, and 40% is “unreachable” on other ad-supported SVODs. More than 90% of that audience’s consumption comes from the service’s on-demand programming, he added.

In comparison, Samsung TV Plus reported 88 million monthly active users in October. Pluto, which stopped reporting its MAU figure back in 2023, last disclosed a total of 80 million monthly active users. Pluto made up 0.9% of TV viewing in November, according to Nielsen.

Roku, which reported a total of 85.5 million streaming households in its third quarter of 2024, will stop disclosing the metric starting in the first quarter of 2025. The Roku Channel reported a share of 1.9% of TV viewing during the month of November, according to Nielsen.