Samsung TV Plus Reaches 88 Million Monthly Active Users

Samsung TV Plus has hit 88 million monthly active users, putting the free, ad-supported streaming and on-demand service on par with FAST and AVOD competitors Tubi, Roku and Pluto TV.

The service, which offers over 3,000 channels and tens of thousands of on-demand options, also touted a 50% year over year increase in global viewership and said its expansion has been primarily fueled by its core U.S. user base of Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X.

“The success of Samsung TV Plus reflects our commitment to delivering a superior user experience with high-quality content that resonates with consumers,” Samsung TV Plus senior vice president and general manager Salek Brodsky wrote in a blog post. “When we embarked on this ambitious journey, our vision was to offer a premium streaming alternative that was both simple to use and free. The strategic bets we made nearly a decade ago have established a strong foundation for a service now enjoyed by 88 million streamers each month, and the path ahead is bright and promises continued growth well into the future.”

Samsung TV Plus recently launched in Singapore and the Philippines and will soon launch in Thailand, expanding its availability to 30 territories worldwide.

The monthly active user milestone for Samsung TV Plus comes after Tubi reported over 81 million monthly active users as of September.

Roku surpassed 80 million active accounts back in February, while Pluto TV, which no longer breaks out its MAU figures, reported having 80 million as of April 2023.

In September, Tubi accounted for 1.7% of the total 41% share of TV usage held by the streaming category, while The Roku Channel made up 1.6% and Pluto made up 0.7%.

Photo courtesy of Nielsen

Samsung TV Plus has not yet reached the threshold required to be broken out individually on the monthly list. However, the company argues that it is “over-indexing” in the 18-49 demographic as well as for primetime and late-night viewing in the U.S. and that it is the most-used app on Samsung TV in the U.S.

“As the ad-supported streaming ecosystem continues to surge in popularity, Samsung TV Plus has emerged as a clear favorite among viewers across key demographics, with advertisers in prime verticals already leveraging its immense opportunity,” Samsung Ads vice president and head of ad sales and operations Michael Scott said. “With today’s announcement, it’s evident that our viewers continue to be super leaned in and engaged, choosing to return time and time again. For advertisers looking to drive outcomes and prove results, Samsung TV Plus brings together the best of TV and streaming to offer an effective and measurable performance-driven solution.”