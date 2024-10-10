DirecTV to Launch FAST Service in November

DirecTV is jumping into the free, ad-supported streaming television game with the launch of a new service on Nov. 15.

MyFree DirecTV will offer a curated channel lineup and extensive on-demand library, with titles including “Duck Dynasty,” “Power,” “Pawn Stars” and “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol.” Additional channels will join the platform throughout 2025 and beyond.

The service, which will be accessible nationwide online, via mobile, and on select smart TVs and streaming devices, will integrate the satellite TV giant’s Your TV content aggregation carousel introduced earlier this year.

“DirecTV envisions a brighter TV future that offers consumers quality content with more choice and more control at the right value. The launch of MyFree DirecTV will do just that,” DirecTV chief advertising sales officer Amy Leifer said in a statement. “We’re laser-focused on strengthening our investment in this area as we empower our advertising clients to reach new audiences with targeted and contextual solutions and innovative ad formats.”

MyFree DirecTV’s operations, channel strategy and launch will be overseen by Kent Rees, who joins from SlingTV, where he led the expansion of Sling Freestream. Prior to Sling, Rees was chief marketing officer and general manager of FAST Studios and worked for Pop TV, Participant Media and IFC when each experienced significant ratings growth.

“Kent is an experienced leader who knows the ins and outs of the FAST market and will be an integral part of the leadership team dedicated to creating a unique consumer experience,” DirecTV product head Vikash Sharma said.

The launch of MyFree DirecTV comes as the FAST space is set to generate nearly $8 billion in the U.S. alone this year, according to Statista.

It also serves as a “starting point” for consumers as DirecTV prepares to launch genre-specific bundles around sports, entertainment and kids & family following its recent carriage deal with Disney.

The deal will also bundle Disney’s streaming services in select TV packages under a wholesale agreement and on an à la carte basis, while providing the rights to distribute ESPN flagship at no additional cost to DirecTV subscribers following its launch in 2025.

DirecTV, which is a private company owned by AT&T and private equity firm TPG, has a total of around 10 million pay TV subscribers.

In an effort to stem the bleeding from cord-cutting, the satellite TV giant plans to join forces with rival Dish Network to create a combined company that would have around 18 million subscribers. Since 2016, DirecTV and Dish have collectively lost 63% of their satellite customers. The deal for $1 and $9.75 billion in debt is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approval, consent from Dish’s bondholders and other customary closing conditions.

AT&T will also sell its 70% stake in the company to TPG, giving it full ownership of the combined company in a deal that will close in the second half of 2025.

Following the merger announcement, DirecTV was placed on a negative credit watch by ratings agencies Fitch and S&P Global, who warned that while the merger will offer increased scale and significant synergies, it won’t be enough to stop the decline of subscribers and revenue in the pay TV space.