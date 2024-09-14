Disney, DirecTV Reach Carriage Deal in Principle, Ending 13-Day Blackout

Disney and DirecTV have inked a new carriage deal in principle, ending a programming blackout that has left ABC and ESPN dark on the satellite TV giant since Sept. 1.

The agreement restores Disney’s full linear suite of networks to the company’s more than 11 million subscribers across DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-Verse while the two parties “work to finalize a new, multiyear contract.”

The deal includes continued carriage at market-based terms of ABC Owned Television Stations, the ESPN networks, the Disney-branded channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels. It also includes the opportunity to offer genre-specific package options, such as sports, entertainment and kids & family – inclusive of Disney’s linear networks along with Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+.

The streaming services will be included in select DirecTV packages under a wholesale agreement and will also be made available on an a la carte basis. The pact also provides the rights to distribute ESPN flagship at no additional cost to DirecTV subscribers following its launch in 2025.

“Through this first-of-its-kind collaboration, DIRECTV and Disney are giving customers the ability to tailor their video experience through more flexible options,” the two companies said in a joint statement. “DIRECTV and Disney have a long-standing history of connecting consumers to the best entertainment, and this agreement furthers that commitment by recognizing both the tremendous value of Disney’s content and the evolving preferences of DIRECTV’s customers.”

The programming disruption between Disney and DirecTV began moments for before the USC vs. LSU college football game following the previous agreement’s expiration on Sept. 1. It also impacted the U.S. Open and the return of “Monday Night Football.”

Though the negotiations also bled into the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, DirecTV subscribers could watch it on Hulu, Disney+, ABC News Live and over the air. Additionally, it was simulcast on other broadcast and cable news networks.

“We’d like to thank all affected viewers for their patience and are pleased to restore Disney’s entire portfolio of networks in time for college football and the Emmy Awards this weekend,” the two companies added.

The deal with Disney comes as DirecTV plans to raise prices on its various plans starting Oct. 6.