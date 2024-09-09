DirecTV to Raise Prices as Much as $10 Per Month in October Amid Disney Carriage Dispute

DirecTV is raising prices on its satellite and DirecTV Stream packages by as much as $10 starting next month.

“We’re adjusting the price of your television package in order to remain competitive in the marketplace, while still delivering the best possible programming,” the satellite TV giant said in a notice to customers on its website. “TV networks are continuing to increase the fees they charge DIRECTV® for the right to distribute the content they produce, including movies, shows, and sporting events. We remain steadfast in our commitment to bring you the best programming at a fair and reasonable price.”

Effective on or after Oct. 6, pricing for DirecTV Stream and DirecTV satellite packages will be adjusted to the following:

DirecTV Stream Packages

Choice package will increase by $6 per month

Entertainment Optimo Mas package will jump $7 per month

Ultimate package will climb $10 per month

Todo Y Mas Live a Little package will increase by $7 per month

Just Right, Gotta Have It, Go Big, Plus, Plus without HBO Max, Optimo Mas, Xtra, Ultimate, Choice, Premier and Entertainment packages will increase by $10.

DirecTV Satellite Packages

Basic Choice will increase by $2 per month

Family Basic will increase by $3 per month

Preferred Choice will increase by $4 per month

Select, Select Classic, Select Choice, Mas Latino, Mas Mexico, Basico, Familiar, Opcion Especial, Opcion Extra Especial will increase by $5 per month

Entertainment, Entertainment Classic, Familiar Ultra, Opcion Ultra Especial, Total Choice, Total Choice Limited Total Choice Mobile will increase by $6 per month

Optimo Mas will increase by $7 per month

Choice, Mas Ultra, Mas Ultra Original will increase by $8 per month

Premier, Ultimate, Xtra, Preferred Xtra, Choice Xtra Classic, Lo Maximo, Opcion Premier will increase by $9 per month

Max Plus will increase by $10 per month

Acorn TV will increase by $1 per month

Additionally, DirecTV protection plans will increase $8.99 per month to $9.99 per month and regional sports fees will be adjusted by zip code viewing area, which will result in up to a $2 per month increase for some subscribers, while others will see no change.

The move comes as DirecTV has been locked in a carriage dispute with The Walt Disney Company since Sept. 1 after the two parties failed to reach a renewal for the current agreement’s expiration.

At the heart of the dispute is DirecTV’s desire to offer its subscribers greater flexibility through skinny, genre-based packages.

Disney has argued that the proposal lacks specifics and that it has offered various options, such as a sports-centric bundle option featuring ESPN networks and ABC, an entertainment-based option featuring Disney’s entertainment networks and linear offerings paired with Disney’s direct-to-consumer subscription services like the deal with Charter Communications struck last year. But DirecTV has said Disney’s proposal is “laced” with minimum penetration requirements that limit the scope and reach of what it’s looking to offer.

On Saturday, DirecTV filed a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission, alleging that Disney has “failed to negotiate in good faith.”

“The negotiations have stalled because Disney insists on bundling and penetration requirements that a federal district court judge in New York recently found in the context of the ‘Venu’ joint venture to be unlawful, anticompetitive, and ‘bad for consumers,’” the complaint reads. “Disney wants to force DIRECTV to carry a ‘fat bundle’ including less desirable Disney programming — while itself offering cheaper, ‘skinnier’ bundles of programming that consumers want. The Commission has never considered a good faith complaint in these circumstances, and DIRECTV may well wish to bring one in the future concerning Disney’s conduct.”

“Along with these anti-competitive demands, Disney has also insisted that DIRECTV agree to a ‘clean slate’ provision and a covenant not to sue, both of which are intended to prevent DIRECTV from taking legal action regarding Disney’s anticompetitive demands, which would include filing good faith complaints at the Commission,” DirecTV added. “Not three months ago, however, the Media Bureau made clear that such a demand itself constitutes bad faith.”

In its own statement, Disney responded to the complaint, “We continue to negotiate with DirecTV to restore access to our content as quickly as possible. We urge DirecTV to stop creating diversions and instead prioritize their customers by finalizing a deal that would allow their subscribers to watch our strong upcoming lineup of sports, news and entertainment programming, starting with the return of Monday Night Football.”

While the satellite provider is taking issue with the agreement not to sue at this point, Disney and DirecTV have agreed upon “clean slate” provisions as part of previous deals between the companies.

The programming blackout comes ahead of a busy month for the House of Mouse, including the start of the college football and NFL seasons on ESPN and the telecasts of the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, as well as the 2024 Emmys on ABC.

In a statement, DirecTV noted that while Disney’s ABC itself is unavailable, the debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will be available on DirecTV via several other stations that have picked up the programming.

In the meantime, DirecTV and Disney are offering the 11 million subscribers impacted by the dispute $30 credits on Fubo, Sling TV or Hulu + Live TV plans in order to make up for the disruption. DirecTV is also offering a separate $20 credit for its customers.

Disney-owned networks normally available on DirecTV include ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPNU, ESPN News, SEC Network, ACC Network, FX, FX Movie Channel, FXX, Freeform, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, BabyTV and local ABC affiliates.

In addition to Fubo, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV, customers can access Disney’s channels via YouTube TV, Dish Network, Verizon Fios, Comcast’s Xfinity or Charter Communications’ Spectrum. Disney notes that ABC is also available free over the air.