Disney Offers $30 Credits for Hulu + Live TV Plans Amid DirecTV Carriage Dispute

As DirecTV’s carriage dispute with the Walt Disney Company enters its sixth day, the two parties are offering the satellite TV giant’s more than 11 million subscribers $30 credits to Sling TV, Fubo and Hulu with Live TV to make up for the ongoing programming blackout.

“As the leaves turn each fall, you can be sure of two things – football season will be in full swing, and Disney will do everything it can to keep you from watching your favorite team unless they offer it to you exclusively,” DirecTV wrote in a blog post on Friday. “Unfortunately, Disney is back at it again, this time targeting DirecTV customers. That’s why we’re giving you more ways to watch this weekend’s college football games, Monday Night Football and the U.S. Open – on us.”

Starting Saturday, subscribers can start a 7-day free trial for Fubo’s Pro or Elite with Sports Plus plans here and will receive $30 off the first month after that from DirecTV, or they can get Sling’s Orange service here, which will be offset by a $30 credit. Once redeemed, the credit will apply to active DirecTV accounts within two months.

“Both alternatives allow you to access Disney networks, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Disney Channel, Freeform and others,” the company added. “This is a small way to help you stay connected to your sports and entertainment while we work with Disney to reach a new agreement.”

Meanwhile, starting now through Sept. 11, Hulu is offering a $30 credit to anyone who signs up for a Hulu + Live TV plan here. The subscription provides viewers with the ability to stream more than 95 TV channels, like ESPN, and others featuring live sports, national and local news and entertainment. Subscribers can also enjoy Hulu’s on-demand streaming library, award-winning originals, next-day network TV shows, access to Disney+ and ESPN+, and features such as unlimited DVR.

The $30 refund will be issued to the subscriber’s method of payment within 6-8 weeks after their first monthly payment.

The programming blackout began on Sunday evening after the two parties failed to renew their carriage agreement before the current pact’s expiration. At the heart of the dispute is DirecTV’s desire to offer its subscribers greater flexibility through skinny, genre-based packages.

Disney has argued that the proposal lacks specifics and that it has offered various options, such as a sports-centric bundle option featuring ESPN networks and ABC, an entertainment-based option featuring Disney’s entertainment networks and linear offerings paired with Disney’s direct-to-consumer subscription services like the deal with Charter Communications struck last year. But DirecTV has said Disney’s proposal is “laced” with minimum penetration requirements that limit the scope and reach of what it’s looking to offer.

“This is much more than a run of the mill dispute. This is more existential for us and we would hate for our customers to not have access to any of the great content that is available via the Disney channels. But we’re not playing a short term game,” DirecTV CFO Ray Spencer told analysts on Tuesday. “We need something that is going to work for the long term sustainability of our video customers. We’re prepared to take this as long as it needs to for us to get what is most important for us.”

Disney-owned networks normally available on DirecTV include ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPNU, ESPN News, SEC Network, ACC Network, FX, FX Movie Channel, FXX, Freeform, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, BabyTV and local ABC affiliates.

In addition to Fubo, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV, customers can access Disney’s channels via YouTube TV, Dish Network, Verizon Fios, Comcast’s Xfinity or Charter Communications’ Spectrum. Disney notes that ABC is also available free over the air.