How Free, Ad-Supported Streaming Is Bridging the Gap Between Linear and SVOD | Analysis

When traditional media companies decided to get into the streaming game, they were looking to solve a key problem for consumers: How to offer flexibility that the pay TV bundle didn’t. But they soon realized that the road to profitability wouldn’t be easy — and one of the key levers the studios keep pulling to reach that milestone has been to increase prices.

“In the aughts and early 2010s, it was always a la carte — I’ve got 7,000 channels and nothing to watch. And then consumers got what they wanted and streaming is rife with a lot of the same issues,” Adriana Waterson, executive vice president of insights and strategy lead at Horowitz Research, told TheWrap.