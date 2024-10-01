How Free, Ad-Supported Streaming Is Bridging the Gap Between Linear and SVOD | Analysis

Available to WrapPRO members

FAST’s “spaghetti on the wall” phase is over and the bar for content and distribution is getting higher

FAST channels
Pluto TV, Xumo, Amazon Freevee and Tubi are primary players in the FAST landscape. (TheWrap/Christopher Smith/Getty Images)

When traditional media companies decided to get into the streaming game, they were looking to solve a key problem for consumers: How to offer flexibility that the pay TV bundle didn’t. But they soon realized that the road to profitability wouldn’t be easy — and one of the key levers the studios keep pulling to reach that milestone has been to increase prices.

“In the aughts and early 2010s, it was always a la carte — I’ve got 7,000 channels and nothing to watch. And then consumers got what they wanted and streaming is rife with a lot of the same issues,” Adriana Waterson, executive vice president of insights and strategy lead at Horowitz Research, told TheWrap.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.