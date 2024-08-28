Is Pluto TV for Sale? It Could Be Challenging for Paramount

The free, ad-supported streamer could fit well in Skydance Media’s “tech hybrid” strategy, analysts tell TheWrap

Pluto TV
Skydance Media CEO David Ellison and Paramount co-CEOs Brian Robbins, George Cheeks and Chris McCarthy (Photo courtesy of TheWrap/Chris Smith/Getty Images)

Is Pluto TV for sale?

The current leaders of Paramount Global reaffirmed their plan to sell assets as recently as this month’s second quarter earnings call. But the presumptive new owner of the company — Skydance Media — may have something else in mind.

Paramount’s Office of the CEO —who are in charge, for now — has made clear that assets with ties to the declining linear TV ecosystem would be put on the chopping block as the company looks to reduce $14.6 billion in long-term debt and boost its flagging stock price.

“The set of assets that make up Paramount Global today were built up through the rise of linear,” Chris McCarthy, one of the company’s three co-CEOs, said on Aug.

