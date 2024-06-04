Lionsgate and Nielsen are teaming up for a first-of-its-kind partnership that will bring traditional linear TV metrics to the free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) space.

Under the deal, the studio’s MovieSphere FAST channel will become the first to be measured by Nielsen, reporting channel viewership in the same measurement used by traditional TV ad buyers. The offering will receive detailed demographic data on its audience, allowing them to better understand their viewers and make informed content decisions.

“By bringing proven linear TV metrics to the FAST space, Nielsen is providing us with a valuable and innovative tool to benchmark performance, evaluate what’s working and respond quickly to our audiences,” Lionsgate Worldwide Television Distribution president Jim Packer said in a Tuesday statement. “This is potentially a very significant development where our team can leverage viewer reach, duration, frequency, concentration and other audience indicators to help us shape our branded, general entertainment channels to better return value for our partners.”

“With more channels and choices than ever before, Nielsen is highly focused on innovating to ensure our measurement helps clients understand what and where people are watching. The FAST market is growing rapidly, demanding more solutions to understand how people are engaging with FAST channels,” Nielsen chief revenue officer Amilcar Perez added. “We’re pleased to collaborate with Lionsgate, a leader in the FAST market, to bring more clarity and efficiency to FAST players.”

MovieSphere, which brings fan-favorite films from Lionsgate’s acclaimed library together into one free streaming channel, offers everything from blockbuster hits to indie favorites.

It has seen viewership climb 87% year over year in the first quarter of 2024, with approximately 123 average minutes watched per viewer in its first month.

Lionsgate’s MovieSphere is available on 18 streaming platforms, including Samsung, Roku and Pluto TV, and will be available on nearly 20 platforms before the end of the year.