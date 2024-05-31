NBCUniversal to Rebrand TNBC FAST Channel to NBC Comedy Vault

Starting June 1, the classic sitcom offering will be available on Amazon Freevee, The Roku Channel and Xumo Play

Will & Grace - Season 2
WILL & GRACE — "The West Side Curmudgeon" Episode 203 — Pictured: (l-r) Eric McCormack as Will Truman, Debra Messing as Grace Adler — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

NBCUniversal’s free, ad-supported streaming television channel TNBC is getting a rebrand.

Starting on June 1, the FAST offering will be known as NBC Comedy Vault and will be available on Amazon Freevee, The Roku Channel and the company’s joint venture with Charter Communications, Xumo Play. The channel will be home to episodes of classic sitcoms.

Audiences will be able to celebrate Pride Month with the first eight seasons of “Will & Grace.” Additionally, “Charles in Charge,” “Coach,” and “Major Dad” will be made available in July as daytime programming, while “Will & Grace” will continue in the primetime slot.

In June 2023, NBCUniversal added nearly 50 channels to its FAST lineup, offering programming like “Saturday Night Live,” “The Real Housewives” franchises, “Top Chef” and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Other FAST content from the conglomerate includes NBC News NOW, TODAY All Day, Dateline 24/7, LX, NBC and Telemundo Local Stations, Sky News International, Spanish-language entertainment including “Historias de Amor,” “Lo Mejor de Telemundo” and “Telemundo al Día,” library titles like “Little House on the Prairie,” “Murder, She Wrote” and “Saved by the Bell” and genre-based sitcoms, action, crime, westerns and monster movie content.

Series that were available on the TNBC FAST channel prior to the rebrand included “Punky Brewster,” “City Guys,” “Hang Time,” “Major Dad” and more.   

