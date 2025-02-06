Super Bowl Ads Adopt a Play-It-Safe Game Plan for Polarizing Times | Analysis

As TV’s biggest stage, Super Bowl LIX is a huge opportunity for advertisers — a chance to reach a massive audience that’s as eager to watch the commercials as the football between them. Yet given the sharply polarized political environment and online legions waiting to pounce on anything they find offensive, the balancing act to avoid striking the wrong chord with segments of the public appears more treacherous than ever.

Made skittish by recent ads that have prompted a political backlash — none fresher in their memory than Bud Light’s 2023 promotion for college basketball’s March Madness featuring trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney — many companies have adopted a play-it-safe approach.