Trump Sets Super Bowl Pregame Interview With Bret Baier

The Super Bowl’s new lead-in will be Donald Trump. The president will be interviewed by Fox News’ Bret Baier in a pre-taped and wide-ranging interview that is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET this upcoming Sunday.

While the Trump interview will take place on Fox News, Fox and Fox Sports will continue with its regular five-and-a-half hours of pregame coverage, which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

The interview was pre-taped at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Fla. It will focus on the changes Trump has already made since returning to the office as well as his plans for his first 100 days. Additional portions of the interview will be shown during “Special Report With Bret Baier,” which will air that Monday at 6 p.m. ET.

One of the big questions Americans will likely have going into this interview has to do with Canada and Mexico. On Sunday, Trump signed an executive order putting a 25% tariff on all goods from Canada and Mexico as well as a 10% tariff on goods from China, an order that will come into effect on Tuesday. Both Canada and Mexico have threatened to take retaliatory measures because of this move. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has already announced a 25% tariff against U.S. goods. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has asked for the U.S. to do more to prevent illegal guns from entering her country to arm the cartels. As for China, the Chinese Commerce Ministry has announced it will file a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization over this tariff order.

An estimated $2 billion worth of manufactured goods cross the borders of Canada, the U.S. and Mexico daily. Last year, roughly 40% of all imports into the U.S. came from Canada, Mexico and China.

For his part, Trump does not seem to be backing down any time soon. However, the president did note that he has spoken to Trudeau and is planning on speaking to him again on Monday at 3 p.m.

“Canada doesn’t even allow U.S. Banks to open or do business there. What’s that all about? Many such things, but it’s also a DRUG WAR, and hundreds of thousands of people have died in the U.S. from drugs pouring through the Borders of Mexico and Canada,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

This will mark Baier’s first one-on-one interview with the president since June of 2023. Fox News’ chief political anchor as well as the anchor and executive editor of “Special Report,” Baier has been instrumental in the network’s political coverage since he joined Fox News in 1998. During the 2024 election, he interviewed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and hosted a town hall for the Republican nominee. He also served as a co-anchor of Fox News’ “Democracy 2024” coverage, which included covering major events such as election night, the Democratic National Convention, the Republican National Convention and Super Tuesday.

The Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX this Sunday on Fox and Tubi.