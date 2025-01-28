Google Renames the Gulf of Mexico After Trump’s Executive Order

Google is saying goodbye to the Gulf of Mexico. Moving forward, Google Maps will call it the Gulf of America, the tech giant announced Monday, a week after President Donald Trump signed an executive order renaming it on his first day back in office.

“We have received a few questions about naming within Google Maps,” Google posted on X. “We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources.”

Google also said it would be changing Denali — the tallest mountain in North America — back to Mt. McKinley, following a different executive order from Trump. The Alaska mountain had been renamed in 2015 to Denali by then-President Barack Obama; it was initially named after President William McKinley in 1896.

The new changes had not gone into effect on Google Maps by Monday afternoon; Google said it would be updating its app “quickly” to reflect the new names.

Interestingly, Google said that while American users will see the “official local name,” users “in the rest of the world see both names” for the locations.

The changes come after Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, sat behind President Trump at his inauguration last week. A number of other tech execs — including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Tesla and X boss Elon Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos — were there alongside Pichai. You can read more about their trip to Washington, D.C., and what Trump fans thought about their support, by clicking here.