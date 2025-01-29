Fox Super Bowl Ad Pricing Hits $8 Million

Fox has scored a touchdown with advertisers ahead of Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, with the media giant selling at least 10 of its 30-second spots for $8 million apiece, an individual familiar with the matter tells TheWrap.

Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch previously revealed during the company’s earnings call in November that Super Bowl ad inventory was sold out at “record pricing,” with reports pegging the figure at over $7 million per commercial. The majority of its Super Bowl ads were sold during its upfront negotiations earlier this year.

The increased pricing comes after some upfront buyers had to bow out. State Farm Insurance notably pulled its ad due to the wildfires in California.

In addition to in-game ads being more expensive, 30-second spots for Fox’s pre-game coverage have gone for as much as $4.5 million, compared to $2 million in the past, the person said, while 30-second ads for post-game coverage might go for around $4 million, compared to $2.5 million-$3 million previously.

When Fox televised the football game in 2023, the network generated around $600 million in advertising revenue. According to AdWeek, Fox is now on track to generate nearly $700 million for this year’s game.

Super Bowl LIX will see the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles once again go head-to-head. Advertisers in this year’s game include Anheuser-Busch InBev, PepsiCo, Ferrara Candy Co.’s Nerds, Georgia-Pacific’s Angel Soft, Squarespace and Stellantis, according to ad measurement firm iSpot.tv.

In addition to being available on Fox, the Super Bowl will stream on Tubi. The FAST service will have its own pre-show coverage, which will focus on celebrities, fashion and other cultural moments.

Super Bowl LIX airs Feb. 9.