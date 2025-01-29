Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan Reunite for Orgasmic Super Bowl Ad — and Sydney Sweeney’s There Too | Video

Just shy of a week after teasing an “iconic” reunion on Instagram, Meg Ryan and Billy Crytal are indeed back together – and in Katz’s Deli, no less. This time though, it was for a Super Bowl ad.

Specifically, the commercial is for Hellmann’s mayonnaise. Returning to the deli as their beloved characters from “When Harry Met Sally,” Crystal immediately jokes that he “can’t believe they let us back in this place.” As Ryan bites into her sandwich, she’s unimpressed, and adds a heaping helping of the mayo.

Now, given the location of this scene, we’re pretty sure you can guess what happens next. As she bites into the sandwich again, she starts moaning in pleasure, prompting Crystal to sigh and say, “Here we go!”

Yes, the duo recreates the infamous orgasm scene from the film, only this time, Meg Ryan isn’t doing it just to mock him. “This one’s real,” Crystal even says as Ryan smacks the table.

Of course, this beloved scene wouldn’t be complete without an onlooker immediately telling their waiter that “I’ll have what she’s having.”

That onlooker? Sydney Sweeney. Yes, really. You can watch the full reunion in the video, above.