Harrison Ford Endorses Harris, Points to Trump’s Officials Opposing Him: ‘They’re Telling Us Something Important’ | Video

Harrison Ford endorsed Kamala Harris on Saturday, while expressing his own reticence to publicize who he’s voting for. In a video shared by the Harris campaign, the “Indiana Jones” star insisted that those close to Trump who’ve chosen to speak out against him are “telling us something important” by “standing up against the leader of the party they’ve spent their lives advocating for.”

“Look, I’ve been voting for 64 years,” Ford began. “Never really wanted to talk about it very much, but when dozens of former members of the Trump administration are sounding alarms, saying, ‘For God’s sake, don’t do this again,’ you have to pay attention. They’re telling us something important. These aren’t soft people.”

Harrison Ford: When dozens of former members of the Trump administration are sounding alarms saying ‘For God's sake, don't do this again,’ you have to pay attention. They're telling us something important. I've got one vote, same as anyone else, and I'm going to use it to move… pic.twitter.com/C4m4x2Y2qv — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) November 2, 2024

“They’re governors and generals standing up against the leader of the party they spent their lives advocating for,” Ford said. “For many of them, this will be the first time they’ve ever voted for someone who doesn’t have an R next to their name, because they know this really matters.”

“The truth is this: Kamala Harris will protect your right to disagree with her about policies or ideas,” the “Star Wars” actor continued. “And then, as we have done for centuries, we’ll debate them, we’ll work on them together, and we’ll move forward. The other guy, he demands unquestioning loyalty, says he wants revenge.”

“I’m Harrison Ford. I’ve got one vote, same as anyone else. And I’m going to use it to move forward. I’m going to vote for Kamala Harris,” he concluded.

Harrison Ford-“…but these two people believe in the rule of law. They believe in science. They believe that when you govern you do so for all Americans. They believe we are in this together… pic.twitter.com/TvbTIGytYZ We don’t need to make America great again. Come on. We are… — Jill Sigal (@Jill_OnTheHill) November 2, 2024

Ford released a series of videos in support of the Harris/Walz campaign. In a second video, Ford said he doesn’t agree with the pair on every issue, “but these two people believe in the rule of law. They believe in science. They believe that when you govern, you do so for all Americans. They believe that we are in this together.”

He later added, “Look, I’m frustrated about a lot of things in this country. I’m sure you are too. But the other guy, he spent four years turning us against each other while embracing dictators and tyrants around the world. That’s not who we are.”

“We don’t need to make America great again. Come on,” Ford concluded. “We are great, but what we need is to work together again. All we need is a president who works for all of us again.”