Fox News’ Gutfeld Jokes Taylor Swift’s Endorsement Shows ‘She Can Make Bad Choices About Women Too’ | Video

Taylor Swift “wanted to show that she can make bad choices about women, too” when she endorsed Kamala Harris this week, Greg Gutfeld joked as he rounded up this week’s leftover jokes for his show Friday night.

The Fox News comedic host ran through jokes in the weekly segment that are at least allegedly quips that didn’t make the cut in monologues earlier in the week. “Apparently, millennial women are throwing themselves success showers instead of baby or bridal showers to celebrate professional achievements,” he crowed. “The achievement most cited: dying alone.”

Comedian Kathy Griffin was also in his scope. “Kathy Griffin warned that if elected, Trump will pick off comedians one by one. To protect herself, she’ll continue not being funny,” he said. Griffin notably outraged conservatives after posting an image of herself with a decapitated Donald Trump head.

Elsewhere, Gutfeld continued popularizing conservative misinformation as he said that “Haitians in Springfield are only eating black cats” to observe Friday, the 13th, and combining his conservative takes with fat-shaming by quipping, “Pundits are claiming the vice president had an easy night last Tuesday by having both moderators clearly on her side. True, I haven’t seen a three-on-one that disturbing since I caught the Dixie Chicks ravaging a crate of corn dogs.”

“A Venezuelan gang is taking over a hotel in El Paso, Texas. On the bright side, the continental breakfast now includes a live cock fight,” Gutfeld also added before he noted that “it took us three days” to launch that particular joke.

Swift announced her plans to vote for Harris following the presidential debate on Tuesday. Swift wrote in part, “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

The announcement drew sharp condemnation from conservative talk show host Megyn Kelly, who described the singer and her boyfriend Travis Kelce as “elite snobs” and added, “I’m allowed to criticize Taylor Swift, and I don’t give a s–t who gets upset.” She went on to complain about one of her central issues, the progressive support for young people expressing their gender identities.

“This is disgusting. If she wants to vote Harris-Walz, she can do it all she wants. But to say the reason she is doing it is because of Tim Walz’s stance on LGBTQ … F you, Taylor Swift. And F all of the people who want to see these children have body parts chopped off and watch them sterilized under the age of consent and then will ride off to their multi-gazillion dollar mansions, never to think of them again.”

While Kelly and fellow conservatives may be raging, Swift’s endorsement has been popular with others. TargetSmart senior adviser Tom Bonier told CBS News that voter registration increased by 400 to 500% in the two days that followed Swift’s endorsement post on Instagram.