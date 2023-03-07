Fox News Strikes Back: Besieged Network Document-Dumps on Dominion Voting’s Defamation Claim

With less than six weeks before trial is set to begin for Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit, Fox News on Tuesday released several hundred pages of documents – including redacted depositions of its hosts and leaders – in support of a lengthy email outlining how the besieged network plans to defend its coverage of the 2020 election.

The PDF hurricane is the latest public salvo in Dominion vs. Fox, as both sides have now filed lengthy and thoroughly argued motions for summary judgment. A Delaware judge will rule later this month on those arguments, but a First Amendment case this complex and high-stakes is all but certain to wind up with a jury – unless Fox bucks legal experts’ expectations with some kind of settlement.

