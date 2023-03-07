We've Got Hollywood Covered
Fox News Strikes Back: Besieged Network Document-Dumps on Dominion Voting’s Defamation Claim

The ”Fair and Balanced“ news org released hundreds of pages defending its reporting on the 2020 election

| March 7, 2023 @ 3:45 PM
Rupert Murdoch fox chairman

Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch. (Getty Images)

With less than six weeks before trial is set to begin for Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit, Fox News on Tuesday released several hundred pages of documents – including redacted depositions of its hosts and leaders – in support of a lengthy email outlining how the besieged network plans to defend its coverage of the 2020 election.

The PDF hurricane is the latest public salvo in Dominion vs. Fox, as both sides have now filed lengthy and thoroughly argued motions for summary judgment. A Delaware judge will rule later this month on those arguments, but a First Amendment case this complex and high-stakes is all but certain to wind up with a jury – unless Fox bucks legal experts’ expectations with some kind of settlement.

This story is developing …

