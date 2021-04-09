During a Friday morning discussion of Prince Philip’s death, “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade brought up Meghan Markle’s recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, saying the televised sitdown stressed out the late prince.

“There are reports that he was enraged after the interview and the fallout from the interview with Oprah Winfrey,” said Kilmeade, noting that the tell-all came as the 99-year-old prince was in the hospital. “So, here he is trying to recover and then he gets hit with that.”

The Oprah interview, Kilmeade concluded, “definitely added to his stress.”

Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Dies at 99

During the interview, Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, opened up about their decision to step away from Britain’s royal family (Philip is Harry’s grandfather). The pair discussed the racism Markle faced and she revealed she had been suicidal at one point.

Some Twitter users were displeased with Kilmeade’s remarks.

“Jan. 6 was an unarmed peaceful meet-and-greet to exchange ideas about the Constitution but Meghan and Harry teamed up with Oprah to murder Prince Philip” is a slam dunk closer if any of you lucky chestnuts have a job interview at Fox News today,” MSNBC’s “Hardball” host Matt Negrin wrote.

Author Kristen Meinzer mused , “It only took Fox News about fifteen minutes to blame Meghan Markle. I figured the UK tabloids would be first.”

“If not for Meghan, Prince Philip might have lived to be 100,” BadFoxGraphics — an account critical of Fox News — wrote sarcastically Another tweet echoed: “Fox & Friends hosts have a collective IQ somewhere in the 50s. Prince Philip passed away at 99. We should all be so lucky.”

“#FOXNews needs to fire #BrianKilmeade. Blaming #PrincePhilip death on #MeghanMarkle interview was way, way, way too far. #PiersMorgan was fired from #GMB for a lot less,” another tweet read.

Indeed, Kilmeade isn’t the first media figure to face blowback for his comments on the blockbuster interview, which took place early last month. British television personality Piers Morgan walked off the set of “Good Morning Britain” after fighting with a colleague about Markle’s revelations and has been railing against “cancel culture” and the duchess ever since.

Watch the “Fox & Friends” moment below, via Fox News.