Fox News Viewership Down Double Digits as CNN, MSNBC Get Biden Bump

by and | February 4, 2021 @ 2:29 PM

Rupert Murdoch’s once-insurmountable ratings lead has evaporated in the month when Donald Trump left the White House

Curious how Fox News will fare under President Joe Biden? If the month of January is any indicator, the network might be in for an uphill battle against cable-news competitors that it once dwarfed … just weeks ago.

In January 2021, Fox News shed 14% of its primetime (8 p.m. to 11 p.m.) audience compared to January 2020 and was  down 11% in the key age demographic of adults from 18 to 49. CNN, meanwhile, was up 125% last month over the previous year, and up 142% in the demo. MSNBC showed similarly huge increases, rising 51% in total viewers and 66% in the news demo.

