“Fraiser” is back for the first time in nearly 20 years, with Kelsey Grammar’s titular character returning to a TV industry entirely transformed — which means you won’t find the new series airing on its old network home, NBC.

In fact, you won’t find the sitcom on broadcast TV. The new “Frasier” series is headed straight to streaming, which means there are lots of changes in tow — and not just the distributor.

From the smaller episode count to the cast full of new faces, here’s everything you need to know about the “Frasier” reboot, where to watch it and when to expect new episodes.

Where is the new “Frasier” series streaming?

“Frasier” will stream exclusively on Paramount+.

Will it air at all on broadcast TV?

Kind of. CBS will broadcast a special airing of the first two episodes back to back on Tuesday, Oct. 17, beginning at 9:15 PM ET/PT. But you’ll have to head to Paramount+ to watch the rest.

How many episodes are in the “Frasier” reboot?

Another sign of the streaming era, the new season of “Frasier” is only 10 episodes long. All 11 seasons of the original series had standard 24-episode seasons.

What’s the episode release schedule?

The first two episodes will debut on Oct. 12, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly until the finale on Dec. 7.

Where is the original “Frasier” series streaming?

You can watch all 11 seasons of the 1993-2004 run streaming on Paramount+ and Hulu. The first season is available free on Amazon Prime Video through Oct. 31.

Where is “Cheers” streaming?

If you want to revisit Frasier’s first stint in Boston, you’ll have to head all the way back to “Cheers.” You can stream all 11 seasons of the 1982-1993 run on Paramount+.

Hulu is currently streaming the first four seasons and Amazon Prime Video has the first season streaming free through Oct. 31 — but fair warning, Frasier didn’t make his character debut until Season 3.

Who is in the “Frasier” reboot cast?

The changes continue: Kelsey Grammer is the only original series regular returning to star in the “Frasier” reboot. Peri Gilpin and Bebe Neuwirth are confirmed to return as Roz and Liilith, respectively.

Additionally, though they will be played by new actors, the next generation of Cranes will return. Jack Cutmore-Scott (”Oppenheimer”) plays Frasier and Lilith’s son, Freddy, while newcomer Anders Keith plays Niles and Daphne’s son, David.

Finally, there are the new characters. Nicholas Lyndhurst (“Only Fools and Horses”) stars as Frasier’s old Oxford friend and new Harvard colleague, Professor Alan Cornwall; Toks Olagundoye (“Castle”) stars as ambitious and offbeat Harvard psych department head, Olivia Finch and Jess Salgueiro (“The Expanse”) stars as Freddy’s friend, Eve.

Are they really making it without Niles?

Yes, for the time being, David Hyde Pierce has declined to return as Niles Crane. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People in November 2022.

However, it’s not like they’re killing off the character, which leaves the door open for a return if Pierce changes his mind. and considering Niles’ son is a supporting character, it’s likely we’ll hear some references to or updates on Niles and Daphne throughout the show.